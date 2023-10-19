HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Microbot Medical (MBOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 458.90% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microbot Medical is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 458.90% from its latest reported closing price of 1.46.

The projected annual revenue for Microbot Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microbot Medical. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 22.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBOT is 0.02%, an increase of 53.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.25% to 1,337K shares. The put/call ratio of MBOT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 385K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 55.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 15.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 25.36% over the last quarter.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 100K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GNXAX - AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Microbot Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

