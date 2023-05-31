HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates MediWound (MDWD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 335.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MediWound is 39.17. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 335.68% from its latest reported closing price of 8.99.

The projected annual revenue for MediWound is 27MM, an increase of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediWound. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDWD is 0.09%, an increase of 6,907.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.31% to 5K shares. The put/call ratio of MDWD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 1.82% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 599.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 18.64% over the last quarter.

DWMC - AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 0.13% over the last quarter.

MediWound Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Its strategy is centered around its validated enzymatic platform technology, focused on next-generation bio-active therapies for burn and wound care and biological medicinal products for tissue repair.

