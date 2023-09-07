HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.46% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is 16.34. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.46% from its latest reported closing price of 12.06.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is 545MM, an increase of 212.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.30%, an increase of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.99% to 73,594K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,028K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 115.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,105K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing an increase of 29.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 114.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,835K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares, representing an increase of 33.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 121.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,705K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 103.00% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,446K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 54.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 555.38% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

