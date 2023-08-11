HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Macrogenics (MGNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.92% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macrogenics is 12.62. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 103.92% from its latest reported closing price of 6.19.

The projected annual revenue for Macrogenics is 90MM, a decrease of 40.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macrogenics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNX is 0.06%, an increase of 52.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 62,762K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 9,610K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 5,960K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,092K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 13.71% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,913K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,954K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing a decrease of 43.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 22.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,876K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macrogenics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

