LYEL

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) Buy Recommendation

May 05, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 237.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 237.19% from its latest reported closing price of 2.42.

The projected annual revenue for Lyell Immunopharma is 8MM, a decrease of 90.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 0.62%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.05% to 137,381K shares. LYEL / Lyell Immunopharma Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LYEL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LYEL / Lyell Immunopharma Inc Shares Held by Institutions

MWG Management holds 20,162K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apoletto holds 15,094K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orland Properties holds 15,094K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 10,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 5,865K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyell is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses with adoptive T cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and loss of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity, ability to self-renew and ability to differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable, and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, Seattle and Bothell, Washington.

