HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 533.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumos Pharma is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 533.90% from its latest reported closing price of 2.95.

The projected annual revenue for Lumos Pharma is 0MM, a decrease of 76.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumos Pharma. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMO is 0.01%, an increase of 58.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 2,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 468K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 407K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 322K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 70.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 230K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 12.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

