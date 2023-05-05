News & Insights

LUMO

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Buy Recommendation

May 05, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

May 05, 2023

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 426.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumos Pharma is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 426.76% from its latest reported closing price of 3.55.

The projected annual revenue for Lumos Pharma is 0MM, a decrease of 68.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumos Pharma. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMO is 0.01%, a decrease of 68.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 2,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LUMO / Lumos Pharma Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Goldman Sachs Group holds 469K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing a decrease of 24.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 68.25% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 468K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 318K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 63.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 233K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 63.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

