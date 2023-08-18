HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates LSI Industries (LYTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSI Industries is 19.72. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.14% from its latest reported closing price of 15.27.

The projected annual revenue for LSI Industries is 519MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSI Industries. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYTS is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 22,997K shares. The put/call ratio of LYTS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,357K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 24.09% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 882K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 797K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 777K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 761K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 4.05% over the last quarter.

LSI Industries Background Information



Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters.

