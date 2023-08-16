HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 347.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lisata Therapeutics is 12.07. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 347.04% from its latest reported closing price of 2.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lisata Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lisata Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTA is 0.02%, an increase of 17.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 672K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 244K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 118K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 93K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTA by 24.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Background Information

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. It is developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Its technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication. The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; OLOGO™ (formerly CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”).

