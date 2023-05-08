HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Liquidia (LQDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liquidia is 14.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 96.91% from its latest reported closing price of 7.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidia is 16MM, a decrease of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.32%, an increase of 430.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.44% to 31,417K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 10,177K shares representing 15.72% ownership of the company.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,753K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 11.72% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,728K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 65.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 237.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,291K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Liquidia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

See all Liquidia regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.