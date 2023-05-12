HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 297.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 297.87% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

The projected annual revenue for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is 11MM, a decrease of 22.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCTX is 0.07%, an increase of 40.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 66,425K shares. The put/call ratio of LCTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 34,935K shares representing 20.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 5,136K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 111,635.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,126K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 2,378K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 1,852K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage's clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic ('off-the-shelf') product candidates: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

