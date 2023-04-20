HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 123.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LightPath Technologies is $32MM, a decrease of 2.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 156K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,225K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 89K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.06%, an increase of 33.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 8,885K shares.

Lightpath Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

See all LightPath Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.