HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - (LPTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - (NASDAQ:LPTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 97.42% from its latest reported closing price of 1.55.

The projected annual revenue for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - is 36MM, an increase of 8.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightpath Technologies, Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 17,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,389K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 6.10% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 2,420K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,923K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 6.69% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,825K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,236K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Lightpath Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

