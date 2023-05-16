HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - (LPTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - (NASDAQ:LPTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 120.14% from its latest reported closing price of 1.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - is 32MM, an increase of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightpath Technologies, Inc. -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.15%, an increase of 230.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.17% to 16,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,402K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing an increase of 40.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 72.33% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 2,206K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,825K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 1,825K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 1,242K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Lightpath Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.