HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B (LGND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ:LGND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B is 114.92. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 83.70% from its latest reported closing price of 62.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B is 139MM, a decrease of 22.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.14%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 19,235K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,345K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 2.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,151K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 6.64% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 898K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 837K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 3.73% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 621K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.