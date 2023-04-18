HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Legend Biotech (LEGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech is $74.15. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.44% from its latest reported closing price of $54.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech is $206MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Duality Advisers holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FSCDX - Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 12.53% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Class 2 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,066K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing a decrease of 32.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 6.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.35%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 75,124K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

See all Legend Biotech regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.