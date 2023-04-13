HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Legend Biotech (LEGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech is $74.15. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 46.84% from its latest reported closing price of $50.50.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech is $206MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 114K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 15.64% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 800K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Duality Advisers holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

LORD ABBETT SERIES FUND INC - Developing Growth Portfolio Class VC holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 24.32% over the last quarter.

FPX - First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF holds 320K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 23.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 83.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.35%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 75,124K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

