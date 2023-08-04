HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is 55.74. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 133.42% from its latest reported closing price of 23.88.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 75MM, an increase of 44.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 59,139K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,858K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 30.62% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,739K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,667K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,291K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,855K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

