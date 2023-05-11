HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kura Oncology (KURA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is 32.44. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 183.28% from its latest reported closing price of 11.45.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.13%, a decrease of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.20% to 74,271K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,638K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,377K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing an increase of 36.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 44.22% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,801K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 10.12% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,165K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,105K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 35.27% over the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

