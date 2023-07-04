HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is 138.59. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 116.89.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 42MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 22,806K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,098K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,913K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,750K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 961K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing a decrease of 32.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 945K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 111,194.68% over the last quarter.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

