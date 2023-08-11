HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kopin (KOPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kopin is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of 1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Kopin is 53MM, an increase of 17.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOPN is 0.05%, a decrease of 56.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 78.32% to 31,048K shares. The put/call ratio of KOPN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 8,547K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,286K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 58.30% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 6,383K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 94.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 1,109.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,713K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares, representing an increase of 22.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,468K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 12.26% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,081K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Kopin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs.

