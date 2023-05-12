HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kopin (KOPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kopin is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 195.98% from its latest reported closing price of 1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Kopin is 53MM, an increase of 13.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOPN is 0.11%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 17,378K shares. The put/call ratio of KOPN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,889K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 23.33% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,447K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,425K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 24.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 1,017K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 96,135.80% over the last quarter.

Kopin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs.

