HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kineta (KA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 442.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kineta is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 442.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2.02.

The projected annual revenue for Kineta is 1MM, a decrease of 86.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kineta. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KA is 0.00%, an increase of 92.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 272.41% to 1,188K shares. The put/call ratio of KA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 876K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company.

Colony Group holds 139K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 31K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 133.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KA by 82.69% over the last quarter.

Kineta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.

