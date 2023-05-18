HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kineta (KA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kineta is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 155.80% from its latest reported closing price of 3.19.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kineta. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 61.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KA is 0.00%, an increase of 2,096.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 319K shares. The put/call ratio of KA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 71K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 52.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KA by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares.

Artal Group holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 26K shares.

Kineta Background Information

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.

