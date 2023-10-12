HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,175.00% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kezar Life Sciences is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,175.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.08.

The projected annual revenue for Kezar Life Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kezar Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 15.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZR is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.92% to 61,058K shares. The put/call ratio of KZR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 7,168K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,888K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 6,080K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,519K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,463K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 4,652K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 29.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,741K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

