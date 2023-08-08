HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is 91.93. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 127.43% from its latest reported closing price of 40.42.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KROS is 0.14%, a decrease of 30.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.96% to 24,075K shares. The put/call ratio of KROS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,679K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 1,678K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 38.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,153K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 46.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 53.53% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 931K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 745K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros' third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

