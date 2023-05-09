HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is 98.60. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 128.77% from its latest reported closing price of 43.10.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KROS is 0.20%, an increase of 48.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.46% to 21,596K shares. The put/call ratio of KROS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,679K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 1,392K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 75.53% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 792K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 19.74% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 637K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 627K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 58.87% over the last quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros' third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

