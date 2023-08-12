HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kala Bio (KALA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kala Bio is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 142.50% from its latest reported closing price of 13.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kala Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -20.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kala Bio. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALA is 0.01%, an increase of 124.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.44% to 25K shares. The put/call ratio of KALA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artemis Wealth Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 12K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 4,899.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALA by 222.95% over the last quarter.

Worth Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS™ (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.