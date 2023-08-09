HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Janux Therapeutics (JANX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 134.16% from its latest reported closing price of 11.87.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is 2MM, a decrease of 69.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.07%, a decrease of 28.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 31,530K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,671K shares representing 18.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,838K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 62.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 162.52% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,836K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,869K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,853K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Janux Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janux Therapeutics is developing safe, effective novel immunotherapies with the company’s proprietary TRACTr technology. Janux’s TRACTr technology employs a modular design to rapidly engineer drug candidates against specific targets. The Janux TRACTr development pipeline targets multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, gastroesophageal, prostrate, NSCLC, triple negative breast, and ovarian cancers. Janux technology can be applied to immunotherapies that target all three stages of an anti-tumor immune response. Combining Janux’s tumor-specific activation with multi-stage anti-tumor signaling has the potential to significantly improve safety, expand the therapeutic dosing window, and maximize patient responses. Janux was founded in the Avalon Ventures accelerator, COI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in San Diego.

