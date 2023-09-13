HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates IO Biotech (IOBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 593.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IO Biotech is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 593.88% from its latest reported closing price of 1.47.

The projected annual revenue for IO Biotech is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in IO Biotech. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOBT is 0.07%, an increase of 21.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.89% to 12,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 3,278K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,016K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,056K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,854K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,008K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IO Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy designed to activate naturally occurring T cells to target immunosuppressive mechanisms. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through clinical and preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

