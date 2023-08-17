HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Instil Bio (TIL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 732.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Instil Bio is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 732.65% from its latest reported closing price of 0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Instil Bio is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instil Bio. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 25.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.89% to 86,411K shares. The put/call ratio of TIL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Curative Ventures V holds 37,980K shares representing 29.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 12,487K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPMG holds 8,218K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,274K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 1,797K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Instil Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instil Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative cell therapy pipeline of autologous TIL therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer.

