HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Insmed (INSM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insmed is 40.46. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 114.07% from its latest reported closing price of 18.90.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 338MM, an increase of 31.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.26%, an increase of 37.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.36% to 166,142K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,978K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,548K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 4.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,375K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,067K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,871K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,840K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,264K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,220K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

