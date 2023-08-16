HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,076.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1,076.92% from its latest reported closing price of 2.34.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 58.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKT is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.99% to 321K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 476K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 89K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 83K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Retirement Planning Co of New England holds 35K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 242.36% over the last quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

