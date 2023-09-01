HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.79% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 166.79% from its latest reported closing price of 4.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is 7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 55.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.13%, an increase of 815.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 413.47% to 18,559K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,734K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing an increase of 62.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 677.38% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,900K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company.

683 Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Eversept Partners holds 1,915K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,913K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.