HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 193.25% from its latest reported closing price of 4.00.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is 7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.03%, an increase of 54.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 3,685K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,146K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 185K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 156.14% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 178K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 39.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 91.83% over the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 41.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 318.80% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 137K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 59.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 432.91% over the last quarter.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

