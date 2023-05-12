HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is 11.02. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 124.82% from its latest reported closing price of 4.90.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is 7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.92% to 3,775K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,146K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 154K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 122K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 23,273.47% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 90K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 53,004.74% over the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 62.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 51.58% over the last quarter.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

