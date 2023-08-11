HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Indaptus Therapeutics is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 269.23% from its latest reported closing price of 2.21.

The projected annual revenue for Indaptus Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -21.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indaptus Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDP is 0.00%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investment House holds 108K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDP by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Strategy Asset Managers holds 55K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability holds 44K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

Indaptus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company's approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus' patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. This approach has led to broad anti-tumor and anti-viral activity, including safe, durable anti-tumor response synergy with each of five different classes of existing agents, including checkpoint therapy, targeted antibody therapy and low-dose chemotherapy in preclinical models. Tumor eradication by Indaptus technology has demonstrated activation of both innate and adaptive immunological memory and, importantly, does not require provision of or targeting a tumor antigen in pre-clinical models. Indaptus has carried out successful GMP manufacturing of its lead clinical oncology candidate, Decoy20, and is currently completing other IND enabling studies.

