HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 343.48% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 343.48% from its latest reported closing price of 1.84.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is 25MM, an increase of 16.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPA is 0.01%, an increase of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.55% to 1,451K shares. The put/call ratio of IPA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 1,060K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 208K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 57.29% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 42K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 318.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 75.99% over the last quarter.

Gradient Capital Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company's therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

