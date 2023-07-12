HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 172.91% from its latest reported closing price of 2.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is 25MM, an increase of 23.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPA is 0.01%, an increase of 1,261.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.95% to 1,641K shares. The put/call ratio of IPA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 1,058K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 54,685.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 241K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 38.02% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 146K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 72.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 75.84% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 42K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPA by 55.20% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 29K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.83%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company's therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.