HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Immunogen (IMGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunogen is 12.58. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 133.39% from its latest reported closing price of 5.39.

The projected annual revenue for Immunogen is 158MM, an increase of 30.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunogen. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMGN is 0.09%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 214,722K shares. The put/call ratio of IMGN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 21,854K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,741K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 0.84% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 13,214K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,347K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 11,119K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,900K shares, representing an increase of 28.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,227K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,008K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 8,533K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Immunogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

