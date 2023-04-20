HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (IMCR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR is $82.11. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.31% from its latest reported closing price of $59.80.

The projected annual revenue for Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR is $178MM, an increase of 23.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - Health Sciences Fund Class NAV holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 49.85% over the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 74K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 30K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 12.61% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 131K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 23.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCR is 0.47%, a decrease of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.47% to 31,917K shares. The put/call ratio of IMCR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Immunocore Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

