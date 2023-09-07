HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Icecure Medical (ICCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 251.86% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icecure Medical is 4.01. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.97. The average price target represents an increase of 251.86% from its latest reported closing price of 1.14.

The projected annual revenue for Icecure Medical is 7MM, an increase of 111.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icecure Medical. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICCM is 0.00%, an increase of 441.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.57% to 208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 324.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICCM by 78.52% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 40K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICCM by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Icecure Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals.

