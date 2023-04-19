HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.30% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for HTG Molecular Diagnostics is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 66.30% from its latest reported closing price of $3.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HTG Molecular Diagnostics is $10MM, an increase of 55.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 61K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGM by 37.32% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in HTG Molecular Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 61.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGM is 0.00%, a decrease of 95.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.08% to 45K shares.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The Company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

See all HTG Molecular Diagnostics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.