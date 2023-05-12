HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hookipa Pharma is 4.53. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 140.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hookipa Pharma is 18MM, an increase of 10.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hookipa Pharma. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOK is 0.01%, a decrease of 40.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.92% to 25,272K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOK is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,476K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 30.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,115K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,562K shares, representing a decrease of 46.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 56.48% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,473K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 102.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 69.16% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,850K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,480K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hookipa Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body's immune system.

See all Hookipa Pharma regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.