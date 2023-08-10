HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 572.43% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is 5.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 572.43% from its latest reported closing price of 0.81.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics is 30MM, a decrease of 34.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.03.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harpoon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HARP is 0.05%, an increase of 102.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 18,427K shares. The put/call ratio of HARP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 3,197K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,157K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Mpm Asset Management holds 3,131K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Franklin Resources holds 1,323K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Harpoon Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor.
Additional reading:
- Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Abstracts for HPN217 and HPN328 accepted for presentations at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting and the European Society for Medical
- Harpoon Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Enrollment for HPN217 (BCMA) and HPN328 (DLL3) remain on track, with data updates and selection of recommended Phase 2 doses for both ongoing clinical pro
- Joint Filing Agreement
- Employment Offer Letter by and between Luke Walker and the Registrant dated as of September 17, 2022
- Separation Agreement by and between Holger Wesche and the Registrant, dated as of January 31, 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.