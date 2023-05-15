HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 635.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is 5.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 635.03% from its latest reported closing price of 0.74.

The projected annual revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics is 30MM, a decrease of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harpoon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HARP is 0.04%, an increase of 63.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.60% to 19,241K shares. The put/call ratio of HARP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 3,197K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,157K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 3,131K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,323K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor.

