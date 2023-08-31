HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is 51.61. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 42.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is 906MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALO is 0.25%, a decrease of 20.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 147,917K shares. The put/call ratio of HALO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,460K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 4,324K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 5.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,081K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,194K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 15.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,994K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,171K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,495K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 565.68% over the last quarter.

Halozyme Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.