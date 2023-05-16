HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates GSE Systems (GVP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 398.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GSE Systems is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 398.37% from its latest reported closing price of 0.61.

The projected annual revenue for GSE Systems is 58MM, an increase of 25.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSE Systems. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVP is 0.04%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 6,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,500K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,500K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 821K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 780K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 97,860.42% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 739K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSE Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

