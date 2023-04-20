HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates GSE Systems (GVP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 399.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GSE Systems is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 399.10% from its latest reported closing price of $0.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GSE Systems is $58MM, an increase of 22.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Funds holds 13K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 542K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 797K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 35K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 365.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 85.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSE Systems. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVP is 0.04%, a decrease of 31.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 6,751K shares.

GSE Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

See all GSE Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.