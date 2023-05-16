HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Gritstone Bio (GRTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 324.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gritstone Bio is 8.77. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 324.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2.06.

The projected annual revenue for Gritstone Bio is 15MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gritstone Bio. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRTS is 0.17%, a decrease of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 46,593K shares. The put/call ratio of GRTS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,680K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 6,927K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,931K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 5,162K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 3,561K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,373K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Gritstone Bio Background Information

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars-first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company's lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an 'off-the-shelf' shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. The company also has a bispecific antibody (BiSAb) program for solid tumors in lead optimization. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences.

